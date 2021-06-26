One person was killed in a shooting that police say happened early Saturday morning at the Super 8 near East Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.
At around 6 a.m., police responded to a call saying there had been a shooting in the 1700 Block of Aeroplaza Drive, where they found one woman dead.
The shooting is being investigated by detectives as a homicide, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the investigation call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 for those who wish to remain anonymous.