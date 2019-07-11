One person is dead after a shooting in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of Knoll Lane. Crime tape is cordoned off the entrance of Ridgeview Place Apartments and officers are investigated near the apartments Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the scene around 6:05 a.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot, said CSP spokesman James Sokolik. The man was brought to the hospital, where he died.
Authorities have not identified a suspect at the time, Sokolik said.
Although the fatal shooting appears to be a homicide, police are waiting for the coroner's office to confirm so, Sokolik said. If it is declared a homicide, it would mark the 12th in Colorado Springs this year.
Another fatal shooting at the complex occurred after a fight on Nov. 23. In that case, 28-year-old Jamie Crawford was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and is awaiting trial in the death of her wife, 35-year-old Candace R. Jones.