A man was killed and another person was arrested after a shooting at a Colorado Springs bar early Thursday morning, police tweeted.
Colorado Springs police raced to The Peak Tavern at 2001 East Platte Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived officers found the victim dead and swiftly detained the suspect.
Police did not provide the name of the person in custody, how many shots were fired, nor did they specify what led up to the shooting.
Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
More information will be added as it becomes available.