DOUGLAS COUNTY — One suspect died, a second suspect was shot and wounded and a third person is in custody following a deputy-involved shooting that followed a traffic stop and pursuit early Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop around 3:30 Tuesday morning on westbound Broadway near C-470 and were immediately fired upon, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said during a briefing around 5 a.m.
"The officers began to pursue that vehicle, at two different locations driving through essentially Centennial and possibly the bottom end of Greenwood Village, " said Sheriff Spurlock. "Officers were shot at a couple more times through those areas."
Near Dry Creek Road and Interstate 25, the deputies were involved in a crash with the suspects' vehicle, according to Spurlock. At that location, deputies were fired upon again and this time five deputies returned fire, Spurlock said.
One suspect was struck and killed. A second suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital, the third suspect is in custody. No deputies or responding officers were injured.