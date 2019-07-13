One man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash in north Colorado Springs, according to police.
The crash happened on Rangewood Drive, north of Briargate Boulevard.
Police say a large group of motorcycles was traveling southbound on Rangewood when one of the motorcyclists hit a curb while trying to negotiate a curve in the road. He was thrown from the motorcycle and died on scene.
Police say alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in the crash. The driver was wearing a helmet.
This is the 23rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the fifth involving a motorcycle, police say. There were 25 traffic deaths at this time in 2018..
The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m.
