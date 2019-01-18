A head-on collision in East Colorado Springs claimed the life of one man, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The call came in around midnight in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. Police say two cars crashed head-on at the intersection.
"Our witnesses are telling us that vehicle no. 1 was traveling westbound on Palmer Park, running red lights as he continue to move westbound," said Lt. Howard Black with CSPD.
Black said that car spun into the parking lot of a nearby 7-Eleven. The driver of that car had serious injuries, and the passenger was killed.
The driver of the car that was hit had non-life threatening injuries, according to Black.
"Alcohol and recklessness is most definitely contributing factors in this investigation," Black said.