A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Fountain's first homicide of 2019 late Sunday.
Police responded to reports of a shooting about 10:15 p.m. and found the slain man near Applebee's in the 6400 block of U.S. 85/87.
No shooter had been arrested Monday, and the victim's name was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
**Update on the shooting**Upon arrival, officers found one deceased male. Fountain Police Investigations Unit is on scene and will be taking over the case. No arrests have been made at this point. However, there is no threat to the community. -PSIO Lisa Schneider-— City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) April 22, 2019
