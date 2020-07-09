A 63-year-old man died in a car crash late Wednesday night on US Highway 24 near Constitution Blvd, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the one-vehicle crash where the driver is thought to have fallen asleep.
The driver's Honda Civic appears to have veered onto the rumble strip on the right side of the road when the driver tried to regain course. CSP said the driver seemed to repeatedly over correct, weaving left and right when the car slide down an embankment ejecting the driver.