Colorado Springs police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the east part of the city Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. as a vehicle traveling southbound on North Academy Boulevard near Academy Circle struck a pedestrian crossing the street.
The pedestrian died from the injuries. Police haven't released the name of the individual, and major crash investigators took over investigation into the incident.
Police originally closed off all southbound lanes of Academy for the crash, but have since reopened left and right through lanes, but not the center lane, which they said is still closed for a "street issue."