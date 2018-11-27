A man is in critical condition and a woman was detained by Colorado Springs police after a shooting Tuesday at a homeless camp near the Martin Luther King Bypass U.S. 24 and Interstate 25.
The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. just south of Dorchester Park, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. Police found the man inside a camp tent with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
It is not clear if the man and woman knew each other or if they were living at the camp, Black said.
Though minor crime can occur at homeless camps in Colorado Springs, "violence at this level, if that's what it turns out to be," is uncommon, Black said. Police also more often see stabbings and possession of knives.
In August, a 23-year-old man was found with two gunshots wounds at a homeless camp near Royer and Las Vegas streets. Two people were arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.
Police and medical emergency vehicles were blocking lanes of the MLK Bypass at I-25 for more than two hours Tuesday morning.
The is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.