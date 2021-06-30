Colorado Springs police arrested a man they say was involved in the June 26 shooting of a woman in southeast Colorado Springs.
Police located and arrested 31-year-old Kenneth William Naranjo Jr. Wednesday on a warrant they obtained as a result of a homicide investigation into the death of 34-year-old Jessica Vernon last Saturday.
Naranjo is accused of murder in the first degree. He was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the police department's Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, and the tactical enforcement and K-9 units.
That investigation, police said, was the 20th of the year. At this time last year, officers had investigated 21.
At around 6 a.m. on June 26, Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting in the 1700 Block of Aeroplaza Drive, where they found one woman — later identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as Vernon — dead.
Because the investigation into Vernon's death is ongoing, police said they will not be releasing Naranjo's mug shot. Nevertheless, they urged people who witnessed or who have information into the crime to call the police department at (719) 444-7000. Those that prefer to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.