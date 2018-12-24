A woman found dead inside a Florence home is now at the center of a homicide investigation.
Florence police say a 911 call came in just after 2 p.m. Sunday from a caller who had stopped by her friend's house on West 2nd Street, only to find a body sprawled facedown on the floor.
After investigating, law enforcement arrested a man at the house, identified as 59-year-old Thomas Addington. Addington faces several charges, including second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment. He was booked into the Fremont County Jail.
No further information has been released at this time.