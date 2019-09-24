A 27-year-old man is in custody after police say he fired shots near an apartment complex, then caused a disturbance 3 miles away.
Officers were first called to the 400 block of Crestone Lane around 10 Monday night on reports of gunshots heard in the area. After obtaining suspect information, police determined the shooter may have left for a neighborhood near Memorial Park.
When the suspect saw police arriving at the 900 block of East Cimarron, he ran into a home in the area. After a brief standoff, police say he came out of the house and was arrested.
The suspect has been identified as Christopher Scott, who already had an existing felony warrant. He faces several new charges, including possession of a weapon by a previous offender.