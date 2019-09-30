A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a purse from a 69-year-old woman on her way to church Saturday morning.
Police say the victim was walking into the Pikes Peak Metropolitan Church on 21st Street just after 9 when the suspect rushed up and yanked her purse out of her arms, pulling so hard the woman fell.
The suspect ran off, but when police were called to a disturbance two blocks from the church an hour later, they noticed one of the men involved matched the description of the purse-snatcher.
"The male suspect appeared to be heavily under the influence of drugs and made several statements implicating himself as the suspect in the robbery while being questioned by officers," a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.
Police were able to get the purse back to its rightful owner and arrested the man on robbery, assault and menacing charges. He has been identified as 37-year-old Robert Keeney.