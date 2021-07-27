Police arrested a man suspected in an overnight robbery and searched for two other men in a second robbery, law enforcement said.
Officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew McIntosh on Tuesday about 2:25 a.m. after they responded to a reported robbery at a convenience store in the 2200 block of Hancock Expressway, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Officers said McIntosh attacked employees in the store with "a large stick" and threated to kill them before he stole two large knives and ran.
Police found McIntosh near Delta Drive and took him into custody, officers said.
Several hours earlier, police responded to the 2500 block of East Platte Avenue where two male robbers held a person at gunpoint and robbed them before running away, police said.
Officers did not find the two male robbers but said the investigation is ongoing.
Police did not say whether the two robberies were connected.