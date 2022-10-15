When Stephanie Vigil took her first swing at a seat in the Colorado House of Representatives two years ago, she realized she probably didn’t have enough of the home team on her side — yet.
Like much of Colorado, House District 16’s biggest group of voters identified as “unaffiliated,” but HD 16 hadn’t sent a Democrat to Denver for as long as anyone could remember.
It didn’t again in 2020, but not by a landslide.
“We put a pretty good dent in the numbers,” said Vigil, whose GOP opponent, Andy Pico, drew 54.5% of the vote vs. her 41.3%, with 4% going to Libertarian candidate John Hjersman.
The landscape this time around is looking more level, thanks in part to new district boundaries that drew in more of the city’s diverse, working-class core and drew out Pico, leaving the 2022 race without its Republican incumbent.
This time, with different demographics and a slimmer party margin, it’s a seat the Dems believe they can flip.
“We’re feeling more confident than ever that this is our moment,” said Vigil, 38, who faces Republican Dave Donelson in her sophomore bid to represent the district.
Donelson acknowledges it’s going to be a tighter race, something new for this district of almost 89,000, which now encompases neighborhoods such as Knob Hill, a more working-class neighborhood, and the Old North End.
“It was kind of a safe Republican seat in the past. Now, it’s a competitive seat,” said Donelson, of the once-a-decade district redistricting that added in precincts that had historically voted Democrat, in a bid to “balance things out.”
Recent reporting put the district at 29.3% Republican, 25.7% Democrat and 44.9% unaffiliated.
With so much purple, both candidates say it has meant crafting a message with broad appeal.
“Unaffiliated people want people who can reach across the aisle, can compromise, not be locked into partisan positions,” Donelson said.
The candidates are aiming at that middle from decidedly different points on the spectrum, with vastly different life experiences and resumes.
Donelson is a 58-year-old military veteran who said he decided to run for the seat when he learned Pico couldn’t.
He said he felt bad about leaving his post on Colorado Springs City Council for the HD 16 seat, but when asked to run — and realizing the district had lost its incumbent — he couldn’t say no.
“I feel it’s really important for the citizens in this district to have the option to vote for somebody with experience,” said Donelson.
A 31-year resident of the district, Donelson is a former Army Green Beret who served three tours in Iraq before retiring and continuing his work as a physician assistant treating patients in the civilian world. As part of his service on City Council, he sits on a number of commissions and boards, including the boards of directors for Colorado Springs Utilities and El Paso County Board of Health.
“I don’t think there are many other candidates for elected office out there that can connect with so many different groups,” said the avid outdoorsman and cyclist. “I want to work with others, reach across the aisle, not be ideological about things, do things that can help citizens.”
He promises to focus on crime and safety, affordability and schools if elected to office, and believes his broad background makes him appealing to a wide range of voters, “especially the unaffiliated.”
“I really look at myself as the moderate candidate in this race,” he said.
Donelson has been vocal about some of his views on City Council, backing a resolution opposing recreational marijuana sales this week that urged awareness about the harms and dangers of marijuana use. Voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana sales in the city this November.
In March, he voted against a resolution honoring the outgoing Pikes Peak Library District CEO John Spears for his leadership. Spears left after what he saw as an overly politicized process that led to two controversial board members getting appointed to the library district board. One of the controversial library board members, Aaron Salt, was interested in removing objectionable material from the children and teen sections.
Donelson said Spears was trying to silence the good people who were appointed to the board.
Vigil doesn’t see Donelson as a moderate.
A self-described low-income renter who is the “definition of the gig-working millennial,” Vigil openly shares her story of struggle with mental health issues as a survivor of abuse, and later fighting physically and financially just to “scrape by.”
She says that being able to take disability, time during which she could focus solely on healing, saved her life and changed her story. The experience also informed her journey and goals as a politician.
“I can’t stand for anybody to be left behind,” she said.
No matter how they vote.
“Certainly, the party politics play a role in the Legislature, but what people are actually yearning for and what I hear at the doors and when I’m out talking with people, many of whom are unaffiliated, is we need to be able to move forward sustainably as a city and not dig our heels in on the past,” said Vigil, whose key issues include climate and energy, education and housing.
“All I can say is, I have very few doors closed in my face.”
As of the most recent campaign finance filings with the Secretary of State's Office, Donelson had $25,717.63 on hand and Vigil had $24,447.89. More information about candidates' views can be found in The Gazette's Voter Guide.
Gazette reporter Mary Shinn contributed to this story.