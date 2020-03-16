When Caroline Li saw the U.S. response to coronavirus — store shelves emptied of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, food and other essentials — she got angry.

So she did what many do nowadays when they feel as such — she turned online.

There, she posted to Reddit, extending an offer to help locals in need.

"It really frustrated me to be reading about people stocking up on things they really don't need that much of," said Li, who lived in China — where she says the culture is much more respectful of others — for most of her childhood.

"It really upset me that it was people's first response. Maybe you've watched too many movies if you think this is what a pandemic is supposed to look like."

This weekend Li posted to the Colorado Springs subreddit, then to Nextdoor, saying she'd be willing to run errands for those in need. It's how the Colorado College senior has decided to spend her extra time, with spring break extended and in-person classes potentially canceled for the rest of the semester.

Many reached out to Li saying they'd be happy to assist. And two elderly women contacted her requesting help: that she pick up a prescription and grab some groceries from a local organic food store. She delivered both to their doorsteps.

"The lady heard me and came out and said hi to me; she was really grateful," Li said. "She offered me organic chicken soup she was making."

The studio art major said she sees a lot of people online offering help, and her goal is to organize them efficiently.

"I want to make a nice group so everyone can go to one place, because right now, a lot of times people are like, 'Can you help me with this?' and someone replies, but it's not as organized as it could be."

Her overarching hope: "that people would use their brains and their hearts, for once" instead of "buying a bunch of things they don't need."

Those who need help or wish to help can contact Li at (858) 257-9083 or caroline1998@gmail.com.