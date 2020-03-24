Olympic Museum board to discuss scheduled opening date

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum’s board of directors will meet next week to discuss the venue’s scheduled late May opening in downtown Colorado Springs, Peter Maiurro, chief communications and business affairs officer, said Tuesday.
He declined to say if a postponement is possible. The board is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, will evaluate the situation and discuss next steps, Maiurro said.
Uppermost will be the safety and health of museum visitors, employees and the community, he said.
“They’ll be discussing all options,” Maiurro said. “They’ll be discussing how we manage the safety of all of our partners.”
He added: “The board is going to convene and discuss all of the scenarios to do what’s best for the community and for the organization.”
No time or date has been set for next week’s meeting, he said.
The International Olympic Committee's announcement Tuesday that it postponed the Summer Olympic Games until 2021 won't necessarily impact discussions by the board of the nonprofit museum, Maiurro said.
"It's much more about the COVID-19 and people’s willingness and ability to travel and gather," he said.
For now, construction of the museum and fabrication of its exhibits continues at the venue’s site at Sierra Madre Street and Vermijo Avenue in southwest downtown, he said.