A section of road in southern El Paso County that collapsed in floods and torrential rains July 23 is expected to reopen in four to six weeks, officials said Tuesday.
The county’s public works department must install two concrete box culverts on Old Pueblo Road at Birdsall Road, where a 48-inch culvert washed out.
After the collapse, two vehicles and a Hanover firetruck fell into the ditch, and three people were hospitalized. The road has been closed since at the intersection.
The road repairs will cost an estimated $1.2 million. The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority will provide $750,000, and the county will cover the rest, a county news release states.
“If the road and culvert could just be put back together, we would have had that road open in just a few days,” Public Works Executive Director Jim Reid told county commissioners at their Tuesday meeting. “But when we started to dig out debris from the flooding, we saw that banks are just not stable and that would be just a short-term fix.”
The county now is working with utilities providers to bury lines as part of the project’s first phase. A large crane then will lower the culvert sections into place, and the roadway will be rebuilt on top, the news release says. Then the road will be reopened.
During the project’s second phase, after the reopening, reinforcing concrete wings will be installed to guard against erosion of the streambed and banks at each end of the culverts.