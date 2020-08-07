Old Pueblo Road in Fountain will be closed Monday through Wednesday for repairs to the railroad crossing south of the fork between Hanover and Old Pueblo roads, El Paso County officials announced Friday.
El Paso County and BNSF Railway will mend sunken tracks causing slowdowns just east of Interstate 25.
Motorists can use detours on Santa Fe Avenue, Illinois Avenue and Main Street in Fountain. Residential access will be maintained.
Drivers should reduce speeds in the work zone, refrain from tailgating and watch for workers, traffic control, equipment, signs and barricades during the closure, county officials said.
The project is weather-dependent. If inclement weather impedes the project, the work will be rescheduled for later in August.