Old Meridian Road between US 24 and Falcon Highway will close April 26 and stay closed for about 15 weeks as construction and maintenance projects take place, El Paso County officials announced Monday.
During the closure, crews will complete drainage improvements, asphalt preparation and paving in connection with the four-part U.S. 24 and Meridian Road Improvements Project, according to a news release fro the El Paso County Public Information Office.
Funding for this project is provided by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, the Federal Highway Association and El Paso County, according to the release.
Project goals are:
• Connecting “New” Meridian Road to U.S. 24 and extending it to Falcon Highway
• Creating a signal intersection at Meridian Road and U.S. 24
• Converting the full movement “Old” Meridian Road and U.S. 24 intersection to right in/right out access only
• Constructing a Park-n-Ride facility south of U.S. 24 adjacent to “New” Meridian and “Old” Meridian
Commuters can expect delays in the area during the closure and are encouraged to follow the detour using New Meridian Road, Falcon Highway, and U.S. 24. Local traffic will access Swingline Road from New Meridian Road or Gelbvieh Road during the closure and business access will remain open, officials said.