A man was arrested Monday after allegedly burglarizing a business in Old Colorado City, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police around 3:30 a.m. reportedly witnessed a business with a broken front door in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as Matthew Covey, 38. He was taken into custody one block from the business.

Covey was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.