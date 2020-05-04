tulsa.jpg

Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle

Stillwater, Oklahoma rescinded its requirement that restaurant and retail customers wear face coverings after businesses reported employees facing threats of violence over the masks, according to a news release.

Mayor Will Joyce amended his emergency proclamation to “encourage” citizens to wear face coverings while at essential and nonessential businesses.

City Manager Norman McNickle said in a press release that businesses relayed that store employees had been “threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse” Friday.

“In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm,” McNickle said. “This has occurred in three short hours and in the face of clear medical evidence that face coverings helps contain the spread of COVID-19.

For more on this story visit TulsaWorld.com.

Tags

Load comments