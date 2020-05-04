Stillwater, Oklahoma rescinded its requirement that restaurant and retail customers wear face coverings after businesses reported employees facing threats of violence over the masks, according to a news release.
Mayor Will Joyce amended his emergency proclamation to “encourage” citizens to wear face coverings while at essential and nonessential businesses.
City Manager Norman McNickle said in a press release that businesses relayed that store employees had been “threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse” Friday.
“In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm,” McNickle said. “This has occurred in three short hours and in the face of clear medical evidence that face coverings helps contain the spread of COVID-19.
