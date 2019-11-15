The phrase “OK Boomer” has suddenly become a rallying cry for millennials fed up with us baby boomers and our hectoring ways. The phrase, a little like a verbal eyeroll, went viral recently on the social media platform TikTok as a retort to a white-haired baby boomer lecturing millennials about their “utopian ideals.”
As one of our newsoom’s resident boomers, I thought I’d invite Seth Boster, outdoor writer and the Gazette's resident long-haired millennial, to explain and argue out this generational divide. Below is a lightly edited transcript:
Seth: I totally understand why boomers criticize us. That we’re somewhat conceited, that we complain a lot. But I'll also say this. I think we have some things that are worth complaining about.
Vince: Okay millennial. What’re your complaints?
Seth: All right, we want our planet to be here for our kids. Global warming is getting worse. And you're not doing much about it, from what we can tell.
And not to get grim, but the mass shootings, they keep happening. And the cost of education, we’re not too fond of.
Vince: Got me there. My college here in town is 10 times as expensive as it was when I went to school.
Seth: Yeah, that’s not going down. So sorry for complaining, man. But we're going to keep complaining until we see some stuff change.
Vince: But you guys are the ones who are probably gonna have to change things now, you know.
Seth: Maybe so.
Vince: OK, so’s let's talk about this meme on TikTok. First off, I don’t even know what TikTok is. You guys have like this tech DNA, web DNA that we boomers don’t always understand.
Seth: For better or for worse. I think if we're talking about millennials and why we are the way we are, we have to talk about social media. It's as simple and as complicated as social media, right?
Vince: It really has defined you guys.
Seth: And we don't know how it's affecting us, right? But there is some evidence out there suggesting it's not exactly good for our brains, right?
Vince: Sometimes it seems to us boomers like you millennials ought to just get together and meet some real people and you know, have real friendships and forget all the sort of mediated kinds of things you guys are doing.
Seth: I feel like it teaches us how to be brands, more than just people. … As you can see, I'm sorry, I'm not your millennial who is going to fight back on some of this stuff. ... I think our discourse is maybe forever altered, right? I mean, discourse is so central to how we become who we are. It’s like this disturbance in how we're gathering information, and is totally different from how we always have, which has been very sequential, and sensible.
Vince: And linear.
Seth: Good word and now it’s very disruptive. What is that doing to us, man?
Vince: But we boomers rely on you guys to fix our computers.
Seth: Here's another thing I thought about. One of the reasons I'm concerned about us is burnout is very real.
Vince: Like the whole slacker thing?
Seth: Yeah, yeah, millennials are slackers.
Vince: Why would you guys burn out?
Seth: Let's go back to social media. Maybe I'm just complaining again. But, social media, I mean, trains us to see more things that we want to consume than we can possibly have, more things we want to experience, more things we want to encounter. We see it every day, on a minute-by-minute basis. We go for it, and go for it. It's impossible. It's unrealistic. Yet we try, and maybe we burn out. Working theory.
Vince: There's also this impression that you guys are fragile, that you're just a bunch of "snowflakes" who melt when you hit adversity or criticism
Seth: I tried to hide my snowflakeness with the beard and the hair!
Vince: That could be a boomer problem too, though, because you know my kids say: “Well Dad, you know you’re helicopter parents, you take care of everything. So of course we don't know how to deal with adversity. It’s your fault.
Seth: Yeah, that's an interesting point. I mean, well, you know, most of us haven't fought in a war. We’ve never been through a draft of course. We never had to have that dark cloud over our heads.
Vince: So you think millennials are kind of fed up with boomers right now? Is that what this whole OK Boomer thing is about? I mean they’e selling T-shirts. There’s an “OK Boomer” song.
Seth: I can come back to social media. I think we have a lot more access to instances that we deem as failures. Of you guys failing us. Like, with the ongoing politics we're upset about.
Vince: The polarization, right? We have to own that. Absolutely. OK, but there’s this other idea that you guys don't ever want to grow up. You're the Peter Pan generation.
Seth: Maybe we don’t want to see change as much as we think we do. What if we do see the future as this scary thing that we're going to have to take on? And what if we do see that uphill battle that we don't want to start climbing?
Vince: Makes sense.
Seth: Maybe we want to have our parents keep funding us and it's true, man. . I feel spoiled in a lot of ways in ways that probably I don't fully comprehend.
Vince: Some of it may be the times. There's this whole American dream that the next generation will do better. And there's a lot of evidence that maybe it's going to be tougher for you guys, right? That social mobility has kind of stalled out.
Seth: I’ll say this, as problematic as I do see my generation, one thing I think we got going for us, do you think maybe we're the most empathetic generation? I think generally, when I look around at my generation, I think we're pretty tolerant of gender orientation, race, religion, we're much more comfortable with diversity.
Vince: Why do you think that is?
Seth: It may be social media has helped us in that way. We're just exposed to more world views than you guys were. We're not as isolated.
Vince: All right, here’s my big issue. The music.
Seth: Yeah.
Vince: Our music is so much better. “Dark Side of the Moon.” “Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.” “Blood on the Tracks.”
Seth: You got me. I got the records.
Vince: You guys like our music still.
Seth: Yeah.
Vince: That we didn't screw up
Seth: You did not. ... I don’t know, maybe we realize social media is ruining us and we go back to the old ways. That’d be great.
Vince: Like reading print newspapers.
Seth: Like reading newspapers. Anyway, I just think talking about millennials in the Springs is a good thing to talk about.
Vince: You see this study? Millennials are moving here at a higher rate than any other city.
Seth: I tell you though man, when I’m in Denver mingling with millennials and I tell them I’m from the Springs, there’s a little grimace.
Vince: I saw a bumper sticker the other day that said: “Keep Colorado Springs Lame.” We kind of like our well-kept secret here.
Seth: Just being able to get in the mountains. I think our generation digs that kind of opportunity because we love taking selfies with the view. We love showing ourselves as adventurous. I’ll say this. If the Springs wants millennials, pump up the outdoors.
Vince: OK millennial, that we can agree on.