U.S. Highway 36 has yet to reopen after petroleum spilled Monday night at a road construction site in Rocky Mountain National Park, a park news release said.
A three-mile stretch of the highway between Bear Lake Road and Deer Ridge Junction closed and it is unknown when it will reopen.
Road work in the area has closed the highway from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings since May.
Park visitors should use the Fall River entrance on U.S. 34 as an alternative route.
No one was injured during the spill and the cause is being investigated.
No other information was provided.