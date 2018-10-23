—Colorado College starts a four-week lecture series Wednesday night that culminates Nov. 12 with a review of the midterm elections by Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
The Republican governor refused to join Donald Trump after his presidential campaign played out in 2016. Over the past year, he’s teamed with Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, to push for bipartisan health-care programs to sustain parts of the Affordable Care Act that are working in the states.
They teamed again last month to speak out against Trump’s foreign trade policies.
Two of the four events in Colorado Springs require a ticket: Kasich and an Oct. 30 talk by CNN political analyst April Ryan.
Tickets are available upon in-person request beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the information desk at the Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave. They're are limited to one per request.
Tickets for the Kasich event become available there starting Nov. 5. Again, it’s one per person.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, New York Times political columnist Thomas B. Edsall will speak about his work covering inequality, campaign strategy and demographics. The lecture is at the Kathryn Mohrman Theatre, 14 E. Cache la Poudre St.
At 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Thomas Holt, professor of American and African-American history at the University of Chicago, will speak in Gaylord Hall on the first floor of the Worner Campus Center.