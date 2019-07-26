Already wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on warrants including one for attempted murder, a man considered "armed and dangerous" slipped away from deputies Thursday night after fleeing a traffic stop.
Deputies attempted to stop 28-year-old Zackary Burns during a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Hancock Expressway Thursday night, the sheriff's office said. Instead of stopping, Burns sped off. Police didn't pursue Burns, but found the gray Nissan truck abandoned near Cresta Loma Circle.
The sheriff's office is now asking for the public’s help in locating Burns. He was arrested in connection to robbery and attempted second-degree murder on May 17 and released from jail on May 23, said sheriff's spokesman Natalie Sosa. He failed to appear to his court date on June 30.
The sheriff's office did not release details on the arrest warrants.
Burns stands 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He might be with a woman who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Deputies asked those who spot Burns to approach him and call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555 or 911, if it is an emergency.
