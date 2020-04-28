Officials will hold a joint press availability Tuesday morning to update Coloradans on the state's coronavirus response.
The Gazette will cover the call, slated to begin at 11 a.m., live here.
On the call will be Mike Willis, director of the State Emergency Operations Center; Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's coronavirus response; and Patty Salazar, executive director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.
Such calls have been held approximately twice a week but will now only be held once a week, according to a press release from the State Emergency Operations Center.
As of Monday, Colorado had 13,441 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, with 680 deaths.
- The state is looking for a "separate pathway" to report serological antibody test results, Bookman said, adding that the state is working to understand the science around it.
- Hair salons can reopen on May 1 if they follow certain guidelines. Both personal service providers and clients must wear masks, said Salazar.
- Approximately $70 million has been spent by the state health department on the pandemic, Willis said.
- "There are a lot of hard decisions that have to be made with information that's not as complete as we'd like," said Willis in response to a question as to whether hospitalizations are the best indicator of virus levels, given the lack of testing, and how decisions can be made based on that data when it lags by two to three weeks. "We work really hard to try to do the best thing for Colorado."
- The state is doing 2,000-3,000 tests per day, depending on availability. "We've set an ambitious goal of 10,000 tests per day when we get up to our peak testing capacity," Bookman said.