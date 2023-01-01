A woman missing from a hospital in Colorado Springs Sunday has been found, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The original story is included below:

A 43-year-old woman named Heather was last seen exiting UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, located at 1400 E. Boulder St., at 12:29 p.m. Saturday.

Heather is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. The Sheriff's Office said she has a caretaker and needs medication.

Anyone with information on Heather's whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.