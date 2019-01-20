An emergency notification system meant to warn people about dangerous suspects or hazardous situations mistakenly caused confusion a week ago when an ominous message was posted without explanation on the Colorado Spring Police Department's social media page warning residents to stay indoors.
Despite the alarm it caused — some of it unnecessary — authorities say good communication is key in an emergency. And once the kinks are worked out, they say, the program will make the community more informed.
“This whole thing is about being able to get information out to the community faster,” police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
The program is called Everbridge and it was adopted by the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority in 2013, after the Waldo Canyon fire revealed a weakness in the county's ability to send out fast and accurate information in an emergency.
Since then, law enforcement has mainly used the program for such things as reverse 911 calls warning about police activity — searches for dangerous suspects, evacuations and missing persons — in specific neighborhoods. But, the program also can post alerts straight to social media, reaching more people.
The department’s tweeted alert on the morning of Jan. 12, though, wasn’t communicated as clearly as hoped.
The “urgent message” went out on the CSPD Communications Twitter feed warning anyone who was viewing it to remain inside their home with doors and windows locked.
This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an urgent message. If you receive this message you are advised to remain in your residence with your doors and windows locked. An updated message will be sent when the incident has concluded. https://t.co/JTAaasdOCV— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 12, 2019
Forty minutes passed before another message was sent explaining it was meant only for residents in the 6200 block of Riverdale Drive, where police were serving a search warrant.
It’s uncertain how many people saw the message — the Twitter account has just over 5,000 followers — but one person did voice their dissatisfaction.
“Not cool to be posting this to Twitter (in my humble opinion) because I am guessing that this was not meant for everyone in your feed,” a Twitter follower replied to the post. “This type of message should only be sent out via official means.”
Black said the message was intended for 127 people living in the Riverdale Drive area, but the Twitter alerts can’t geo-target users the way other alert methods, such as reverse 911 calls, do. The lesson: all social media alerts will require addresses.
“It’s just practicing,” Black said, stressing that the addition of social media alerts will not impact the traditional phone and email alerts the community is used to receiving.
To register to receive the alerts, users can download the Everbridge App or sign up on the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority website.
Right now, the system is mainly used by police, but soon alerts from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Teller County’s Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Park Police Department, Cripple Creek Police Department and Fort Carson will also be posted on the agencies' respective social media pages, 911 Authority spokesman Ben Bills said.
Eventually, he envisions also collecting alerts from the six agencies on a single social media account, making it easier for the community to stay informed about important or even life-threatening events happening near them.
“We’re stressing this now more than ever,” Bills said. “We don’t want people to wait until the fire season (to register).”