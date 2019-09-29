A 20-year-old man who fired a BB gun at passing cars and Monument police officers was shot and killed Sunday after coming out of his apartment with a machete, according to a family friend.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby confirmed a person had been shot by an officer at an apartment on Second Street in Monument, but did not know what the person's condition was.
Paula Egantu of Monument said she learned the man had died from his grandmother, who lives in the apartment with her grandson.
The grandson, whose name has not been released, had a history of depression and anger issues for which he had sought treatment, Egantu said.
"They'd put a Band-Aid on it but it wouldn't last," she said of his attempts to get help for his mental illnesses.
The grandmother told Egantu that her grandson began smashing things in the apartment and broke out windows around 1 a.m. Neighbors called police who attempted to talk to him, Egantu said.
Sunday afternoon, Egantu said he began firing a BB gun at poeple and passing vehicles from inside the apartment, reportedly hitting the window of one and injuring a young girl inside.
Brian Mann of Black Forest was driving through Monument when he heard a loud bang from a pellet hitting his pickup. Mann said he saw the barrel of a BB gun sticking out a window of a nearby home.
"He was shooting at every car and every person walking by," Mann said.
The Army veteran got out of his truck and confronted the shooter, who he said was laughing as he fired.
"He kind of seemed like he was out of it," Mann said..
A Monument officer then drove up, he said, and ordered him to get out of the area.
When Monument police arrived, he fired at their vehicles, striking them several times, Egantu said.
Nearby residents received a warning from the Sheriff's Office about 4:30 p.m., telling them to remain indoors because of police activity.
Egantu said the fatal confrontation came after the man's mother and her boyfriend arrived at the apartment and attempted to talk to him. The man came out holding a machete and was shot by officers, Egantu said she was told by the grandmother.
Kirby has not said whether a Monument police officer or a sheriff's SWAT deputy shot the man. The shooting, she said, will be invesigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Shootings involving law enforcement officers are typically investigated by an angency that was not involved in the shooting. The findings are turned over to the District Attorney's Office, whoch determines if the use of deadly force was justified.