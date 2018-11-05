Speaking publicly for the first time since the Feb. 5 shootout in which Deputy Micah Flick was killed, Colorado Springs Police Officer Marcus Yanez described what it means when officers put their lives on the line for others.
He described the barrage of gunfire unleashed on him and his colleagues by car thief suspect Manuel Zetina that afternoon. But as he watched El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies Micah Flick and Scott Stone fall, he said, he stepped into the fray.
"I was thinking to myself, 'Marcus, you've got to stop this,'" Yanez said in a video shown Monday during the 33rd annual Medal of Valor luncheon honoring law enforcement officers. He fired his gun, striking Zetina.
For his "gallantry and extraordinary heroism," Yanez was awarded the department's highest award, the Medal of Honor. He also received the Purple Heart, which goes to officers severely wounded in the line of duty.
Flick was recognized posthumously with the Police Award, which shows appreciation for heroism or outstanding service by law enforcement outside of the Police Department. He gave the ultimate sacrifice, said Police Chief Pete Carey. His widow, Rachael Flick, accepted the award on his behalf.
"When we see examples of character that defy what we're used to seeing as the norm, we want to reach out and embrace that and celebrate that," she said. "We respect true heroics, and Micah was a hero."
And though officers face life-threatening situations every day — Officer Cem Duzel still is recovering from a head wound sustained in an August shootout with a suspect — Carey said it's also important to recognize those times when officers resolve conflicts peacefully with kindness and compassion rather than force.
"It speaks a lot about the humanity our police officers have," Carey said. "They don't sign on to get in gunfights."
Officers Frederick Sunderlin and Juergen Petzl recalled in a video responding in November 2017 to a home where a young boy hid in a closet with his mother while his stepdad loaded a shotgun, when suddenly the gun fired.
Sunderlin and Petzl rushed in.
"We work off the priorities of life, and at that point, their life is above ours," Sunderlin said.
Body camera footage showed the officers running to the armed suspect, whose shotgun barrel was pointed at the floor. Petzl grabbed the gun before holstering his own and pulling his taser.
"I didn't want to kill anybody if I didn't have to," Petzl said in the video.
Each officer received the Distinguished Service Award for displays of courage in performing normal police duties.
Thirteen other officers received the same award for heroic acts, five of which involved attempted suicides.
Officer Jeremy Lux pulled a suicidal man from a building ledge in June 2017. Officers Kyle Sack and Jeffrey Clippinger grabbed a man who tried to hang himself from a bridge off Colorado 115 in July 2017.
Rebecca Arndt and Gerard Bouwmans wrested a gun away from a suicidal man in November 2017, and Sgt. Jeffrey Maxson and Officer Brock Lofgren pulled a suicidal man from a burning car seconds before it went up in flames.
Officer Ray Shepard described saving a man who was trying to jump from the Academy Boulevard bridge over Platte Avenue in July 2017.
"Every day, I have the opportunity to help someone going through something terrible," Shepard said.
But sometimes officers must use deadly force.
Sgt. Roy Ditzler and Officer Jonathan Tatum used their police cars as battering rams and shields when trying to catch a man accused in a series of violent robberies in 2016. They described dodging shotgun pellets spraying their car windows, and running their vehicles so hard that Ditzler's brakes gave out.
Tatum recalled thinking, "If I don't make it home that night, I know I was doing something positive."
Officer Anthony Voltz recalled the muzzle flash and smell of gunpowder in August 2017 as he fired at Steven Young, a shoplifting suspect who was said to be armed and appeared to point a gun at officers. It turned out to be a pellet gun.
Young, 45, was killed, but Voltz said at one point he wasn't sure how a shootout might have ended.
"The tendency is to want to run away," Voltz said, "but you're still a police officer."
Sometimes officers are too late to make a difference. That was the case for Officers Jeffrey Edmonds and Matthew Richardson when they were called to a triple stabbing in October 2017. Malik Murphy turned a knife on his two youngest siblings and stabbed his father in the neck.
Sophia and Noah Murphy, 5 and 7, were killed.
"I've been involved in a lot of crazy scenarios, but this is one of those things forever ingrained in (my) mind," Edmonds said. "At the same time, it's why I started this job — to help where I can, do what I can do."
Officers Nicholas Hartbauer, Daniel Summey and Terria Benavidez each was awarded the Medal of Valor for their "extraordinary heroism at imminent risk of serious bodily injury" when they chased an armed burglary suspect's vehicle Dec. 30, 2015, ultimately shooting and wounding him.
Kenneth Pulliam received the KKTV Citizen of Distinction award for protecting a woman whose husband was threatening to kill her Aug. 21, 2017.
The event was presented at The Broadmoor by the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.