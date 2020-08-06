Police officers investigating a report of shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs exchanged gunfire late Wednesday with a man who then fled, authorities said.
None of the three officers involved in the shooting was injured and it is unknown if the gunman was hit when they returned fire, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The officers went to Pikeview Reservoir in the 4200 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard after a report of shots being fired around 11:40 p.m.
When officers tried to contact a man at the location, he opened fire on them, the Sheriff's Office said. All three officers fired back and the man took off running.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting as a neutral agency.
The three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is routine when deadly force is used.
The reservoir off Mark Dabling Boulevard is near Interstate 25, North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway, two of the city's busiest roads.
Investigators blocked off Mark Dabling Boulevard while they searched for the man in a wooded area, but were unable to find him.