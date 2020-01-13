The man who shot a Colorado Springs officer was identified Monday as Randy Bishop, the man who stole and fired a detective's gun inside a hospital and escaped last year, El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.

On Saturday, an officer initiated a traffic stop for an expired registration tag on a vehicle, later discovered to be driven by Bishop, near the intersection of Galley Road and Arrawanna Street at 11:57 p.m. The officer immediately requested for a backup officer. The second officer arrived and shots were fired by Bishop, according to the sheriff's office.

One officer was shot, but was able to return fire. "The one officer who was transported to the hospital fired at least one round at the suspect," said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The officer's injury is non-life threatening.

After the shooting, Bishop drove off, then crashed the car about 1½ miles away at Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street and fled on foot. It is unknown if Bishop was injured in the crash or the shooting.

While Mynatt could not clarify why the first officer immediately requested backup, citing the ongoing investigation, she explained that "just from basic police training, an officer requests backup when there is more than one person in the vehicle during a traffic stop, has a gut feeling, the car is reported stolen or if the officer recognizes a wanted felon," Mynatt said.

Bishop was initially wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse. Bishop now also has a warrant for attempted murder, the sheriff's office said.

Bishop first escaped police custody in a Nov. 25 shooting at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. He was being evaluated after his first arrest following a traffic crash last year, where police initiated a tactical vehicle intervention after he was identified as a suspect in a series of robberies.

At the hospital, Bishop was escorted by detectives of the Colorado Springs Police Department's robbery unit. Bishop escaped from a CT scan room, where a detective was standing outside. The detective ran after Bishop in a hallway and tackled him. Bishop fought back, punching and biting the officer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bystanders in the hallway grabbed Bishop while he was in a control hold by the detective, then reached for the detective's gun. The detective told bystanders to run as Bishop fled down the hallway armed with the gun. Bishop pointed the gun to the ceiling and fired one shot, the affidavit said. The detective was able to get himself and the bystanders into a room and barricaded the door before Bishop fired another shot. No one was wounded during the shooting. Bishop escaped the hospital by stealing a car that was running and parked in the valet area.

Authorities are warning the public that Bishop is considered armed and "extremely dangerous."

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting as a neutral agency to avoid conflicts of interest, as is typical in Colorado whenever deadly force is used by a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation should call the sheriff's office tip line at 719-520-6666. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.