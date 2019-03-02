6c6c9ae42dda391110c64aff91d35647
Caption +

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2002-photo by Jerilee Bennett-Florence police officer Toby Bethel was paralyzed from the waste down on Sept. 28 last year when he was shot in the line of duty. Bethel was shot by the Stovall brothers. The brothers also had shot and killed Fremont County Deputy Jason Schwartz. After being shot, Bethel crashed his car into a tree. The car is still held as evidence at the Florence Police Dept. Bethel shows off a scar from one of the bullets.

 Jerilee Bennett
Show MoreShow Less

The Florence Police Department is thanking a number of people who helped donate to support an officer who was shot and paralyzed while in the line of duty.

"THANK YOU to the Florence Elks, Barbara Batulis, the Florence community and everyone near and far who donated, supported and helped bring this new van into the lives of the Bethel family. We are so blessed and feel very fortunate to have the support of so many. Thank you.," The Florence Police Department posted on social media on Friday.

The thank you message comes for the outpouring of support tied to Corporal Toby Bethel. He was paralyzed in the line of duty with the Florence Police Department and was in need of a new handicap-accessible van.

For more on this story visit KKTV.com.

Tags

Load comments