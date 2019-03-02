The Florence Police Department is thanking a number of people who helped donate to support an officer who was shot and paralyzed while in the line of duty.
"THANK YOU to the Florence Elks, Barbara Batulis, the Florence community and everyone near and far who donated, supported and helped bring this new van into the lives of the Bethel family. We are so blessed and feel very fortunate to have the support of so many. Thank you.," The Florence Police Department posted on social media on Friday.
The thank you message comes for the outpouring of support tied to Corporal Toby Bethel. He was paralyzed in the line of duty with the Florence Police Department and was in need of a new handicap-accessible van.
