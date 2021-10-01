Colorado Springs police officers were justified in their use of force to apprehend four suspects who police say robbed a gas station in April, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office ruled Friday.
Pursuant to state law, all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death are reviewed by a multi-agency team, Howard Black, spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, said in a release.
At about 12:20 a.m. April 5, police were investigating an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue. After viewing surveillance video, officers noted the suspects were in a stolen Toyota 4Runner. Shortly thereafter, police encountered the 4Runner near West Colorado Avenue and 30th Street. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects continued eastbound on West Colorado Avenue, firing shots at the officers, according to the release from the District Attorney's Office.
In the waning moments of the chase, the suspects lost control of the 4Runner and stopped at Delta Drive and South Chelton Road. Officers Sean Zamora and Jared Huston both rammed their patrol cars into the suspects' vehicle in order to prevent them from fleeing on foot, the release said.
Zamora said he heard gunshots directly in front of him and saw that his cruiser's windshield had been damaged as a result. Zamora fired at the driver of the 4Runner in response.
According to the release, Huston rammed into the 4Runner just after Zamora and saw a handgun pointed directly at him from the vehicle in the aftermath. He fired through the windshield of his cruiser toward the rear hatch of the vehicle.
All four suspects were arrested, two with non-life- threatening injuries. Police have since identified three of the suspects as 26-year-old Corey Roque, 20-year-old Keiandre Shelton and 20-year-old Brian Rodriguez.
Police said the four men are suspected of robbing multiple stores in Colorado Springs between Feb. 2 and April 5.
- 7 Eleven at 330 South Academy Boulevard
- Loaf N Jug at 4770 Drennan Road
- Diamond Shamrock at 432 North Circle Drive
- Kum and Go at 3025 Hancock Expressway
- Walgreens at 303 South Circle Drive
- 7 Eleven at 210 West Fillmore Street
- 7 Eleven at 310 West Uintah Street
- 7 Eleven at 825 North Nevada Avenue
- T-Mobile at 373 East Fillmore Street
- 7 Eleven at 450 North Murray Boulevard
- Kum and Go at 2410 North Academy Boulevard
- 7 Eleven at 3004 West Colorado Avenue
The group is also suspected to have raided a home in the 2900 block of Gomer Avenue in February, according to police.