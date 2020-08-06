Colorado Springs Police exchanged gunfire with a man late Wednesday night in the 4200 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Three officers responded to reports of a man firing a weapon at Pikeview Reservoir around 11:40 p.m.
Police arrived and tried to contact the man when he started to shoot at the officers.
Each of the three officers shot at least one round in return before the man ran.
No officers were injured and it is not known whether the man was injured.
Southbound Mark Dabling Boulevard between Garden of the Gods road toward W. Fillmore Street will be closed until at least 10:30 a.m. while the sheriff's office investigates.