The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of an officer-involved shooting in an area just north of Peyton on Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office issued a shelter-in-place alert at around 7 p.m., saying that that people in the area of 1700 Gollihar Court should lock their doors and stay away from windows while law enforcement resolved the situation.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office said the department was gathering details on the shooting, but said that people in the area were safe.

“The community is safe, there’s no danger to the community right now,” he said.