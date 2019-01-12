One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning near Colorado Springs' Motor City.
No officers were hurt in the shooting, which occurred at 340 Crestone Lane, according to Colorado Springs police.
Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted that the suspect was killed.
Since it is shooting involving a CSPD officer, the El Paso County Sheriff's office will assume responsibility for the investigation.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.