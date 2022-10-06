Colorado City OIS

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said deputies shot and killed an armed burglary suspect in Colorado City Wednesday night. (Courtesy of KKTV).

 KKTV

An armed burglary suspect was shot and killed by deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office in Colorado City on Wednesday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary call at a residence on Santa Fe Drive where they encountered the armed suspect, the Sheriff's Office said in a release. The release states that "shots were fired," but did not specify whether the suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies. No deputies were injured.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said. The identities of the deputies and suspect involved are not being released at this time. The Pueblo County coroner will announce the suspect's identity once an autopsy has been completed.

The Sheriff's Office said the events of the shooting are  under investigation by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, consisting of members of the Pueblo Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Hearing for ex-Manitou teacher accused of sleeping with student reveals new details

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments