An armed burglary suspect was shot and killed by deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office in Colorado City on Wednesday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary call at a residence on Santa Fe Drive where they encountered the armed suspect, the Sheriff's Office said in a release. The release states that "shots were fired," but did not specify whether the suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies. No deputies were injured.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said. The identities of the deputies and suspect involved are not being released at this time. The Pueblo County coroner will announce the suspect's identity once an autopsy has been completed.

The Sheriff's Office said the events of the shooting are under investigation by the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, consisting of members of the Pueblo Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, the Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.