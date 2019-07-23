Fountain Garden.jpg
Caption +

Fountain Garden Apartments, where a man was shot by police Tuesday night. Photo by Liz Henderson.
Show MoreShow Less

Police shot a man Tuesday night, saying he had crashed his red Mustang and run into an apartment complex with a gun.

Called about a man with a gun, officers went to the 2200 block of Monterey Road. But when they approached the man, he fled in a red Mustang, police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said.

Police later found the Mustang crashed into a pole just west of Fountain Garden Apartments at 3165 E. Fountain Blvd. 

When they confronted him outside the senior living apartments, an officer fired at least one shot. Three officers were involved in the incident, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 

All three were uninjured and have been placed on administrative leave while the Sheriff's Office investigates the shooting, the standard protocol for  police shootings.

Residents of the adjacent apartment building, at 3175 E. Fountain Blvd., can't go home until the investigation is complete, Kirby said. The building appears to have at least eight units, but officials couldn't say how many people would be displaced or for how long.

"(We) don't really know the span of how much of the scene has to be processed, but that will be part of our investigation through the night," Kirby said.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments