No law enforcement officers were injured during a shooting in which an officer was involved in Pueblo West early Monday.
The shooting happened near Chaparral Drive, which is a residential area. Police blocked off the road between East McClave Drive and East Paradise Drive while the investigation continues.
Police have not announced any arrests or how many suspects may be involved.
According to Gazette news partner, KKTV 11 News, a car chase was in progress just before the shooting, but it is unclear if the pursuit is connected to the shooting.
KKTV reporters confirmed with police that there is no danger to the public.