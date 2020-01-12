A man is on the run after an officer-involved shooting late Saturday east of downtown Colorado Springs that sent one officer to a hospital, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The shootout began when a police officer pulled a car over at Galley Road and Arrawanna Street just before midnight. The intersection is near the Citadel Mall.

The officer, whose name was not made public, immediately requested backup. The sheriff's office didn't clarify why the policeman requested for a cover officer.

The driver began shooting at the officers and officers returned fire. The officers fired at least one shot at the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

One police officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injures.

After the shootout, the man sped off and crashed his car at Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street, about 1.5 miles south of where the traffic stop happened.

The man fled on foot and has not been detained as of early Sunday, according to the sheriff's office, who is the lead investigating agency into the officer-involved shooting.