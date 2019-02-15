An officer was injured Thursday night during a struggle with a trespassing suspect in Old Colorado City, police said.
Adam Christopher Butler, 36, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a peace officer, a felony, and third-degree trespassing, a petty offense, court records show. He remained in El Paso County jail Friday on $10,000 bond.
About 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of West Colorado Avenue on a trespassing complaint, police said. By the time officers arrived, Butler allegedly had entered another business in the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue and was "behaving bizarrely."
Butler allegedly refused to comply with an officer's commands and "became physically combative," police said.
The officer's injuries were not life-threatening.