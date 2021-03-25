Officer Eric Talley was born to have wings. He wanted to be a pilot as a kid, and before he was cut down by a bullet inside a Boulder grocery store Monday, was thinking about flying a drone for the force.
And he looked to Heaven for guidance and peace, said family and friends.
He was the first to rush in to help those pinned down and facing death inside a Boulder King Soopers on Monday. Next Tuesday morning he will be laid to rest after a ceremony at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.
President Joe Biden called him what he was: a hero.
"He thought he would be coming home to his family and his seven children,” Biden said in an address from the White House the day after the Boulder massacre. “But when the moment to act came, Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty, making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives,” the president said in an address from the White House. “That's the definition of an American hero."
Talley was clipped down, killed instantly by a tragically well-placed bullet to the head, in the prime of his life, 51 years old. He left behind his wife, with a close family and seven kids, spanning 7 to 20.
His 74-year-old father, Homer Talley, put out a statement that said his son loved his family and Jesus, who sacrificed himself on a cross for the sins of others.
The last time they spoke, the week before, he explained to his father he was thinking about becoming a drone operator for the force to get off the front line and hopefully avoid the tragic news for his family received, nonetheless, on Monday.
Knowing that, despite others running away and a battalion of officers minutes behind him, Talley ran toward the danger when seconds meant lives, the very definition of courage under fire.
His friends who knew him growing up in Albuquerque knew he was bound for the straight and narrow, a man of exceptional character and good cheer.
He was funny, sweet and kind, said classmate Rob Sobak. Talley was both a player and a member of the band at Wilson Middle School and Highland High School, before he graduated in 1988.
A serious student, Talley eventually earned a master's degree in computer tech, a desk job that paid well but bored him. At 40 he joined the police academy. Lately he had been thinking about flying a police drone, because a safer job would put his family’s mind at ease.
Later on the night he died, he delivered justice beyond his mortal coil.
When the shooting suspect was taken to the Boulder County Jail, the handcuffs that bound him belonged to the officer who came for him first.
“Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time,” Boulder police said, releasing a picture of the handcuffs Talley carried Monday
You don’t have to tell that to his kid sister, Kirstin Brooks.
When they were kids, her big brother, a child himself, would pretend the night light was his idea, even though she was the one afraid of the dark. He spared her feelings of shame and took it on himself.
On Monday night, his sister gave him guidance on Twitter.
“ Fly high my sweet brother … Soar,” she tweeted, earning hearts from more than 184,000 mourners.