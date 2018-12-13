Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel and his family were visited by members of the New York Police Department, Bergenfield (N.J.) Police Department, the Weehawken (N.J.) Police Department, New Jersey State Police and the NYPD Muslim Officers Society.
Three and a half months since wounded Officer Cem Duzel began rehabilitation in Englewood, his family has written a letter to the Colorado community thanking them for the "outpouring of love and prayers" in support of Duzel's recovery.
The Colorado Springs police officer was critically injured during a shooting Aug. 2 by an Iraqi refugee, Karrar Al Khamassi, near the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
Duzel is in physical therapy at the Craig Hospital, which specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.
Police are asking those who would like to send letters or small gifts to Duzel to drop them off with Lt. Howard Black at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.
Santa Claus and police cadets will transport the cards via Santa's sleigh to Craig Rehabilitation Hospital, Black said.
Al Khamassi pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and illegal possession of a weapon Nov. 30. His trial is set for May 13.
Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast.
Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.
Get email notifications on Liz Forster daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Liz Forster posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.