A series of bar brawls in downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning led to one Colorado Springs officer getting tackled and repeatedly punched in the face, police reported.

About 2 a.m., officers patrolling North Tejon Street noticed a fight breaking out between patrons of a nearby nightclub, police said. The officers intervened and arrested a man involved in the fight. As police arrested the unnamed man, another fight broke out several feet away, police said.

While other officers left to break up the second fight, police said 21-year-old Cutter Halloway tackled the officer who stayed behind with the man who had been arrested. Halloway tackled the officer to the ground where he repeatedly punched him in the face, police said. The officer pepper-sprayed Halloway before other officers tased him, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said they don't know why Halloway jumped in, as there appeared to be no relation between him and the first man arrested. He was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and several other felony charges, police said.

