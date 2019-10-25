Officials estimate as much as 7% of the state's population was missed by the federal Census a decade ago, and they hope a new office in Colorado Springs will help correct the under-count.
The under-count worries local leaders because federal money for roads, schools and other programs is handed out based on the population count that happens every 10 years.
Mayor John Suthers and other local leaders said the Pikes Peak region's "Complete Count Committee" is dedicated to getting it right for 2020.
A new Census office, located in the Mission Trace Shopping Center, 3031 S. Academy Blvd., is the sole location responsible for the count operations in El Paso and Teller counties and southern Colorado, Suthers said at a news conference Friday.
The Census-boosting committee is planned to educate, raise awareness, and motivate residents to participate in the first-ever online census, Suthers said.
“The committee's role is to ensure that the 2020 census counts everyone. Last time in 2010, we missed about 7% of the population, but we can’t afford to do that,” said the committee’s chair Merv Bennett, a former member of the Colorado Springs City Council.
The count is expected to show Colorado's growth over the past decade, which has outpaced most states. That means Colorado could pick up a congressional seat when they are reapportioned after the Census.
At the state level, the Census will also be used in a new voter-approved redistricting process to allocate General Assembly seats.
There's also a lot of cash at stake.
As much as $880 billion is allocated nationwide based on the Census data, Suthers said, citing a study by George Washington University. In Colorado, this equates to $13 billion annually or $2,300 per person, he said.
“Even a 1.3% swing in the county (populations) in either direction will make a difference in how many congressional seats Colorado has during the 2020’s, and how much funding we are eligible to receive,” Suthers said.
The committee plans to target groups including businesses, nonprofit, the military and minorities to promote the importance of the Census, Bennett said.
The Census will also bring as many as 4,000 part time jobs in El Paso County and 382 in Teller County, at $16.50 an hour, committee spokeswoman Krithika Prashant said.
The 2020 Census will be available in 13 languages, and can be completed on paper, online or by phone, Suthers said. Additional information can be found at pikespeakcensus.com.