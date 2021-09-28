Colorado Springs firefighters pulled someone out of a car trapped in utility pole cables Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to a traffic accident near the intersection of Highway 115 and South Nevada Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a car that had gone off the road and gotten stuck in cables for a utility pole, trapping someone inside.

The cables the car got stuck in, a department spokesman said, were un-powered guy cables used to tether the utility pole carrying power lines in place.

For around 45 minutes, roughly 25 firefighters worked to stabilize the car before pulling the passenger out, fearing knocking one of the lines out and disrupting the area’s power system.

Firefighters said they eventually were able to pull the passenger out of the car and send them to the hospital in a stable condition.

The department said southbound Colorado 115 will remain closed until further notice, as firefighters and Colorado Springs Utilities continue to remove the car from its precarious position without impacting the area's power system.

Colorado Springs police were also on scene to investigate how the crash happened.