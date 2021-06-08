Pueblo police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding a man who they say shot an off-duty firefighter early Sunday, according to a news release from the department.
Officials said Esteban Gallegos, 41, could be charged with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault.
On Sunday, officers responded to a 12:25 a.m. call about a shooting in the 100 block of N. Main St. When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the leg. The man, who was later identified as a off-duty Pueblo firefighter, was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
Investigators determined that the shooting victim was standing outside a building with several of his off-duty co-workers when he saw a group of people harassing a homeless man. When the man intervened, the group left the area.
Shortly after they left, someone fired several rounds from a nearby sedan. One of the rounds hit the victim in the leg.
“Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section conducted an investigation and identified the shooting suspect as 41-year-old Esteban Gallegos,” the release stated.
Anyone with any information about the incident or Gallegos’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocimestoppers.com.